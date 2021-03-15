Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
TRIPLE CONJUNCIÓN - PART II
Christian Orrillo
​​​​​​​TRIPLE CONJUNCIÓN​​​​​​​
PART II

 An exploration of analog techniques gives life to my first collection of works created entirely by hand during quarantine.



JUBILEE
Watercolor, markers and colored pencils on Canson Heritage 300 gsm cotton paper
8" x 12.2"

2020




MERCURIAL FREQUENCIES
Watercolor, gouache and colored pencils on Canson Heritage 300 gsm cotton paper
9" x 12"

2020




NIGHTFLIGHT TO VENUS
Watercolor, gouache and colored pencils on Arches 300 gsm cotton paper
 9" x 12"

2020




HYPNOSIS
Watercolor, gouache and colored pencils on Canson Heritage 300 gsm cotton paper
 12.1" x 16.1"

2020




SILENT DEVOTION
Watercolor and colored pencils on Canson Heritage 300 gsm cotton paper
 9" x 12"

2020




BETAMORPHOSIS
Watercolor, gouache and colored pencils on Canson Heritage 300 gsm cotton paper
 9" x 12"

2020


    Creative Fields