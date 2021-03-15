Log In
Discover
Livestreams
Jobs
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Sign Up
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Footer
Discover
Livestreams
Jobs
Sort & filter all:
Projects
Images
People
Moodboards
Cancel
Log In
Sign Up
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow
Unfollow
TRIPLE CONJUNCIÓN - PART II
Christian Orrillo
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
3/15/2021
TRIPLE CONJUNCIÓN
PART II
An exploration of analog techniques gives life to my first collection of works created entirely by hand during quarantine.
JUBILEE
Watercolor, markers and colored pencils on Canson Heritage 300 gsm cotton paper
8" x 12.2"
2020
MERCURIAL FREQUENCIES
Watercolor, gouache and colored pencils on Canson Heritage 300 gsm cotton paper
9" x 12"
2020
NIGHTFLIGHT TO VENUS
Watercolor, gouache and colored pencils on Arches 300 gsm cotton paper
9" x 12"
2020
HYPNOSIS
Watercolor, gouache and colored pencils on Canson Heritage 300 gsm cotton paper
12.1" x 16.1"
2020
SILENT DEVOTION
Watercolor and colored pencils on Canson Heritage 300 gsm cotton paper
9" x 12"
2020
BETAMORPHOSIS
Watercolor, gouache and colored pencils on Canson Heritage 300 gsm cotton paper
9" x 12"
2020
instagram.com/krizpii/
TRIPLE CONJUNCIÓN - PART II
36
280
3
Published:
March 13th 2021
Christian Orrillo
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Owners
Christian Orrillo
Santiago, Chile
Follow
Following
Unfollow
TRIPLE CONJUNCIÓN - PART II
36
280
3
Published:
March 13th 2021
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Painting
,
Fine Arts
,
alien
christian orrillo
Drawing
ILLUSTRATION
krizpi
painting
popsurrealism
surrealism
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
Jump to Main Content
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help