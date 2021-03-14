Laisvės Kariai / Freedom warriors
Fashion designer Giedrius Paulauskas presented six years of historical design research and its results to the public for the first time at the exhibition Freedom Warriors: reconstruction of the partisan uniform.
Situation
The exhibition "Freedom Soldiers" present a historical design study conducted by Giedrius Paulauskas, during which the uniform of Lithuanian partisans was restored.
Giedrius Paulauskas: “With this exhibition, I pay tribute to the partisans, liaison officers and all fighters for the freedom of Lithuania. The clearer we remember them, the stronger they will be alive in our memory.”
Process
The visual theme was chosen to continue the theme of the restoration. While researching the archival material of the project, we chose to restore a typeface, based on the historical partisan publication "Laisvės Varpas". These letterforms create strong associations of the national resistance and perfectly convey that particular historical period. The predominant red orange color was chosen from the partisan sign - the outline of the Vytis cross. The color red also symbolizes the blood of partisans shed in the name of Lithuania.
Result
With the help of the restored typeface, we managed to create a unique typographic logo, which was the basis of the visual identity of the Freedom Warriors. The typeface, like the reproduction of partisan uniform, encodes a clear time stamp, which visually emphasizes the spirit of resistance and systematically brought the project toigether and all its means.
Editorial
The design decision of the publication documenting the exhibition "Freedom Soldiers" tried to reflect an archival binder of files. To strengthen the associations and tactile sense, attention was paid not only to the structure of the layout grid, but also to the careful selection of technical production details - materials used, printing and binding methods.
Website
Detailed exposition of the exhibition, a 360 tour and moments with visitors, all conveniently archived on www.laisvėskariai.lt that is packed with typographic elements and all visual material accumulated throughout the project.
Client: Giedrius Paulauskas / Design Innovation Centre of VAA (Vilnius Academy of Arts)
Exhibition author: Giedrius Paulauskas
Introduction videography: Visvaldas Morkevičius
Photography: Kernius Pauliukonis / Darius Petrulaitis / Ieva Budzeikaitė
Year: 2020