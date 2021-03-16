The project:
RPstudio and Sociedade & Mesa invite me to illustrated their monthly magazine.
This month the magazine was celebrating the combination between fruits and wine - the idea was to illustrate each segment highlighting the simple moments, the magic of a glass of wine, this small break that a simple drop of wine can bring to us.
For me was a huge pleasure, because what inspires me is those simple moments in our lives.
