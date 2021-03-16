Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Sociedade & Mesa
Kenzo Hamazaki
Behance.net
Image may contain: screenshot and cartoon


The project:

RPstudio and Sociedade & Mesa invite me to illustrated their monthly magazine.
This month the magazine was celebrating the combination between fruits and wine - the idea was to illustrate each segment highlighting the simple moments, the magic of a glass of wine, this small break that a simple drop of wine can bring to us.

For me was a huge pleasure, because what inspires me is those simple moments in our lives.

Follow me:


Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: illustration
Image may contain: fruit, food and orange
Image may contain: illustration
Image may contain: child art, cartoon and painting
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon, colorful and painting



t h a n k   y o u

Sociedade & Mesa
126
588
11
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Kenzo Hamazaki São Paulo, Brazil

    Sociedade & Mesa

    126
    588
    11
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields