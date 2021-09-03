Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Future Utopia "12 Questions"
ori toor
Future Utopia is a project from the Grammy and Ivor Novello award-winning songwriter, producer and musician Fraser T Smith. The album “12 Questions” is a collaboration that brings together musicians, poets and spoken-word artists including Stormzy, Dave, Bastille, Mikky Ekko, Alysia Harris, Lafawndah, Idris Elba, Arlo Parks and Es Devlin, among many others. It is published by the label Platoon.

I was invited by Platoon to collaborate with Pentagram's Abbott Miller and create an album cover and portraits for all of the participating artists.
Future Utopia "12 Questions" album cover
Future Utopia "Children of the Internet Remixes" album cover
A little peek at the making of the project
