Future Utopia "12 Questions"
Future Utopia is a project from the Grammy and Ivor Novello award-winning songwriter, producer and musician Fraser T Smith. The album “12 Questions” is a collaboration that brings together musicians, poets and spoken-word artists including Stormzy, Dave, Bastille, Mikky Ekko, Alysia Harris, Lafawndah, Idris Elba, Arlo Parks and Es Devlin, among many others. It is published by the label Platoon.
I was invited by Platoon to collaborate with Pentagram's Abbott Miller and create an album cover and portraits for all of the participating artists.