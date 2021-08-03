Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Al Tayyeb Alley / The good Neighborhood
Alex Herrerías
Al Tayyeb Alley / The good Neighborhood
Published by Kalimat Group 2021
Author: Sahar Naja Mahfouz Illustrator: Alex Herrerias
"Al Tayyeb Alley" has an essential and fantastic secret that cannot be revealed to anyone. It is what makes its food the best in the city.
 In fact, the secret is not big but small and very delicious.
 It is a story about passion for food that would change the whole alley's identity for
the best.
Al Tayyeb Alley / El buen vecindario
Publicado por Kalimat Group 2021
Autor: Sahar Naja Mahfouz Ilustrador: Alex Herrerias
"El buen vecindario" tiene un gran y sorprendente secreto que no puede ser revelado a nadie. Este secreto hace que su comida sea la mejor de la ciudad.
De hecho, el secreto no es grande sino pequeño y muy delicioso.
Es una historia sobre la pasión por la comida que cambiaría la identidad de todo el callejón a la mejor.
Aborda la relación amorosa de una madre y su hijo.

