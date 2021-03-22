PERSONAL PROJECT
INFLUENCERS
Doing my desings and creating my personal projects really helps me. It opens my mind and I enjoy trying to set new trends.
This new project is about the types of influencers we can find. Here you’ll find now only a part, more influencers will come throughout this year.
CELEBRITIE
INFLUENCER
TRAVELING
INFLUENCER
SKATER
INFLUENCER
FASHION
INFLUENCER
SOFWARES
Cinema 4D, Marvelous Designer, Substance Painter, Zbrush, Photoshop
RENDER ENGINE
Octane Render
If you are interested in digital fashion you can follow me to see work in progress and technics