Bernat Casasnovas Torres
PERSONAL PROJECT 
Doing my desings and creating my personal projects really helps me. It opens my mind and I enjoy trying to set new trends. 
This new project is about the types of influencers we can find. Here you’ll find now only a part, more influencers will come throughout this year.
CELEBRITIE
TRAVELING
SKATER
FASHION
SOFWARES
Cinema 4D, Marvelous Designer, Substance Painter, Zbrush, Photoshop

RENDER ENGINE
Octane Render

If you are interested in digital fashion you can follow me to see work in progress  and technics

    Bernat Casasnovas Torres

