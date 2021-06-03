Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Editorial illustrations for Magazín N
Barbora Idesová
Behance.net
Editorial illustrations for slovak Magazín N.
The topic of the issue was How to help the soul.
Dealing with how to maintain mental health during the corona crisis.
Image may contain: creativity and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and vector graphics
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and sketch
Image may contain: cartoon and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and bird
Image may contain: cartoon and vector graphics
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, bird and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and vector graphics
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, poster and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and hat
Thank you for stopping by :)
FB -  INSTAGRAM -
Editorial illustrations for Magazín N
45
161
3
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Barbora Idesová Prague, Czech Republic

    Editorial illustrations for Magazín N

    45
    161
    3
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields