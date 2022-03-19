Log In
Discover
Livestreams
Jobs
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Sign Up
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Footer
Discover
Livestreams
Jobs
Sort & filter all:
Projects
Images
Prototypes
People
Moodboards
Cancel
Log In
Sign Up
+3
Follow All
Unfollow All
Follow
Following
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Appreciate
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Unfollow All
+3
2020原力计划全国巡演
Multiple Owners
•
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Featured In
Behance.net
—
3/19/2022
Join Behance
Sign up
or
Sign in
to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Join Behance
Sign up
or
Sign in
to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
2020原力计划全国巡演
366
4.1k
7
Published:
March 5th 2021
+3
Multiple Owners
VCD LAB
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Owners
VCD LAB
China
Follow
Following
Unfollow
FAN .FAN
Shenzhen, China
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Huangxw. c
Shenzhen, China
Follow
Following
Unfollow
WANHIULAM 琳
Shenzhen, China
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Claire. Q
Shenzhen, China
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Project Made For
VCD
Shenzhen, China
2020原力计划全国巡演
366
4.1k
7
Published:
March 5th 2021
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
Music Packaging
Branding
brand
design
music
music brand
Music Festival
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Jump to Main Content
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help