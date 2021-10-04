Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Domo Neighborhood Apartments - Brand
Wedge Studio
Behance.net
Image may contain: screenshot and poster
Domo Neighbourhood Apartments
Brand Identity & Creative Direction
Editorial Newspaper Design & Original Content Production
Sales Materials, Floorplans, Advertising, etc.

Domo is a new brand and breath of fresh air in real estate. A high-end, boutique community-living experience inspired by hyper local living and tailored to a millennial audience. When you live at Domo, you enter a community. Each building embodies the spirit of its neighbourhood, from the interior design to the calendar of events to a quarterly newspaper showcasing neighbours, local business owners, restaurants, and more. Domo's premiere location finds itself in Old Port, Montreal, known for its European touch, chic cafes, and old world charm.

The visual identity is inspired by a tension between upscale quality, design sensibility, friendly touch, and elegant yet eye-catching colour palette. Average condo rules do not apply. Our team developed a custom drawn logo with a charming 'm' detail as well as an artful illustrative style brought to life with artist Catherine Potvin.  Characters were developed to remind us of all the lovely people who make a neighbourhood, a neighbourhood and bring a human touch from ads to floor plans.

Domo Journal acts as an editorial meets sales tool. Functionally, it shares key infos about the living experience, interior design details, and wider offering. Excitingly, it introduces you to the neighbourhood and a few neighbours in the area. In this edition we meet Director Xavier Dolan's wig stylist, a legendary restauranteur in the Montreal scene, and an installation artist at home.

Welcome to Domo.
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: drawing and sketch
Image may contain: drawing and sketch
Image may contain: drawing and sketch
Image may contain: sketch and drawing
Image may contain: book, handwriting and drawing
Image may contain: screenshot and template
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: book, cartoon and handwriting
Image may contain: newspaper, person and poster
Image may contain: sketch
Image may contain: drawing and sketch
Image may contain: drawing and sketch
Image may contain: drawing and sketch
Image may contain: sketch and drawing
Image may contain: book, print and indoor
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: drawing
Image may contain: drawing and sketch
Domo Neighborhood Apartments - Brand
216
668
9
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Wedge Studio Montreal, Quebec, Canada

    Domo Neighborhood Apartments - Brand

    216
    668
    9
    Published:

    Creative Fields