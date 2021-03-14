Holos Brand Identity & Packaging Design

2021

Holos Brand Evolution

Brand Strategy, Visual Identity & Packaging Design

Campaign Creative Direction & Production



Holos is a Canadian DTC company that found themselves ready to make the leap across North American shelves in health forward markets, with their overnight breakfast that believes each day is a commitment to making mindful choices, day by day, for a nourishing life.



In this spirit, Wedge positioned Holos as an overnight breakfast muesli that makes way for a new category: Mindful Nutrition. Thoughtfully composed of balanced, whole, plant-based, and organic ingredients to sustain you for the long run. Knowing that like overnight breakfast, good things take time and patience.



Our team worked to strategically define this ethos, and to evolve their visual identity and packaging design from a slick, digital, DTC aesthetic to something more soulful. The design team inherited a very geometric brand logo and symbol, and redrew them for a more organic feel. The perfectly imperfect hand drawn symbol reminds us of a plant and the happy feeling you feel when you eat Holos. Warm colours connote the delicious flavours and bring a positive spirit. The typography (GT Zirkon) is clean, scientific, and minimal, speaking to the considerate composition of ingredients.



In its ‘simplexity’ Holos stands out from traditional CPG norms, using cues that connect with an intelligent, active audience who seeks healthful modern products beyond the commercial quo.

The pouch is 100% recyclable and sourced locally in Canada for a smaller footprint.