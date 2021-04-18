



The first step is to study the documentation, graphics, data of all kinds and other contents of interest to make the general picture of the project in terms of the type of information to be communicated to the users. It is a matter of summarizing, ordering and, above all, prioritizing the most relevant data, as well as an optimized system to provide all the information in a user-friendly and interactive way.





The proposed web structure takes into account several content blocks that prioritize at the top the data that summarizes the 2019 highlights. In addition, other sequences allow the separation of general information, data by topic, economic statistics, important works and other resources.





