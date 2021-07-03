Descentralizada Book

DESCENTRALIZADA — UMA NOVA MENTALIDADE
GIAN FRANCO ROCCHICCIOLI / PANDE
Um livro texto clássico sobre um mundo interconectado, interdependente e fragmentado. Uma prerrogativa que permite algumas possibilidades para exploração e experimentação tipográfica. Parte do trabalho realizado pelo estúdio concentra atenção sobre o conjunto de gráficos e ilustrações cuidadosamente pensados para figurar as intenções do autor em cada abertura de capítulo. Uma etapa realmente divertida, marcada por comentários e reflexões entre o escritor e o estúdio durante as etapas de revisão. Em seu quarto e último capítulo (cases) optamos por um tratamento gráfico único e diferente dentro do projeto, uma oportunidade para expandir sua linguagem e tratamento tipográfico em um caderno com páginas cinzas e linhas de indicação para marcação dos parágrafos. O livro faz ainda uso de uma cuidadosa imposição para uso do Pantone azul, elemento visual de comunicação da Pande. Este é sobretudo um livro para ser impresso.
A classic textbook about an interconnected, interdependent and fragmented world. A prerogative for exploration and typographic experimentation. This project focuses attention on the set of graphics and illustrations carefully designed by the studio to figure out the author's intentions for each chapter opening. A really fun step, marked by comments and reflections between the writer and the studio within the review stages. In its 4th and last chapter (cases) we opted for a unique and different graphic layout, an opportunity to expand its language and typographic treatment within a gray pages and arrows lines for marking paragraphs. The book also uses a careful imposition for the use of blue Pantone color, a visual element of Pande's communication. This is mainly a book to be printed.
PORTUGUESE ONLY
©2021 - Carta&Carta
carta@cartaecarta.com
cartaecarta.com
