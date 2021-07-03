Descentralizada Book





A classic textbook about an interconnected, interdependent and fragmented world. A prerogative for exploration and typographic experimentation. This project focuses attention on the set of graphics and illustrations carefully designed by the studio to figure out the author's intentions for each chapter opening. A really fun step, marked by comments and reflections between the writer and the studio within the review stages. In its 4th and last chapter (cases) we opted for a unique and different graphic layout, an opportunity to expand its language and typographic treatment within a gray pages and arrows lines for marking paragraphs. The book also uses a careful imposition for the use of blue Pantone color, a visual element of Pande's communication. This is mainly a book to be printed.

