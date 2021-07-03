Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Descentralizada Book
‎‎CARTA STUDIO
DESCENTRALIZADA — UMA NOVA MENTALIDADE
GIAN FRANCO ROCCHICCIOLI / PANDE

Um livro texto clássico sobre um mundo interconectado, interdependente e fragmentado. Uma prerrogativa que permite algumas possibilidades para exploração e experimentação tipográfica. Parte do trabalho realizado pelo estúdio concentra atenção sobre o conjunto de gráficos e ilustrações cuidadosamente pensados para figurar as intenções do autor em cada abertura de capítulo. Uma etapa realmente divertida, marcada por comentários e reflexões entre o escritor e o estúdio durante as etapas de revisão. Em seu quarto e último capítulo (cases) optamos por um tratamento gráfico único e diferente dentro do projeto, uma oportunidade para expandir sua linguagem e tratamento tipográfico em um caderno com páginas cinzas e linhas de indicação para marcação dos parágrafos. O livro faz ainda uso de uma cuidadosa imposição para uso do Pantone azul, elemento visual de comunicação da Pande. Este é sobretudo um livro para ser impresso.


A classic textbook about an interconnected, interdependent and fragmented world. A prerogative for exploration and typographic experimentation. This project focuses attention on the set of graphics and illustrations carefully designed by the studio to figure out the author's intentions for each chapter opening. A really fun step, marked by comments and reflections between the writer and the studio within the review stages. In its 4th and last chapter (cases) we opted for a unique and different graphic layout, an opportunity to expand its language and typographic treatment within a gray pages and arrows lines for marking paragraphs. The book also uses a careful imposition for the use of blue Pantone color, a visual element of Pande's communication. This is mainly a book to be printed.




AUTOR
Gian Franco Rocchiccioli é publicitário, empreendedor e atua há mais de 22 anos no mercado de Design. É sócio de um dos principais escritórios de Design da América Latina, a Pande, agência na qual defende o papel estratégico do pensamento do Design e sua importância nas transformações dos negócios no mundo atual. Como conselheiro da Abedesign – Associação Brasileira de Empresas de Design – esteve à frente dos principais movimentos do setor ao longo dos últimos 15 anos. Mentor e investidor em startups, é cofundador da Tismoo ( startup inovadora de biotecnologia voltada ao Autismo ) e também cofundador e Advisory Board Member da Nindoo ( startup de inteligência artificial ). É autor de O Segredo de Ebbinghaus, livro no qual apresenta uma visão integral sobre a gestão de valor de marca, demonstrando que os eventos econômicos são o resultado das ações concretas do ser humano, cuja intenção é sempre norteada pela ideia de valor.

OBRA
O livro Descentralizada - Uma Nova Mentalidade propõe uma reflexão bastante provocativa e prática sobre os novos tempos. Numa era Pós-Digital, a combinação da tecnologia com a mobilidade acabou criando condições para que a informação percorra o mundo instantaneamente. Com uma narrativa instigante, o autor nos ajuda a fazer conexões interessantes entre desafios, ideias, fatos e conceitos, provocando líderes e gestores contemporâneos a ficarem atentos e comprometidos com as mudanças em curso.

DESCENTRALIZADA — UMA NOVA MENTALIDADE
GIAN FRANCO ROCCHICCIOLI / PANDE
Editorial Design and Graphic Production

©2021 - Carta&Carta
Published:

    user's avatar
    ‎‎CARTA STUDIO Fortaleza, Brazil

    Published:

