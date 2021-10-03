Seed Music





For the special launching edition, we propose to create a unique object in scarf format, which together with a folding poster is part of a special pack. It is produced in a limited edition of 100 units for each artist, printed on silk fabric and printed by sublimation.





A system is generated for the design of the covers with which the word “jazz” is created through pure geometric figures such as the triangle, the square and the circumference. Through the use of two different colors for each cover, the geometry of the word jazz and the grid base with which to arrange the elements we create a flexible and adaptable system although keeping the basic design of the collection.