Mercedes C-Class with Clemens Ascher

Recom Farmhouse is proud to show you an epic project, a year in the making. This extraordinary campaign for the new Mercedes C-Class takes the concept of a car as a comfort zone and pushes it to a level previously undreamed of. Spearheaded by Antoni Garage art director Tim Grötzinger, photographer Clemens Ascher and set designer Daryl McGregor , all working together with Recom Farmhouse, the team invented different characters and visualised their personal comfort zones – deconstructing their interests and places of longing, and building these as immersive set installations set against CGI city backgrounds.