This is our reinterpretation of timeless and classic, with Nodo’s distinctive contemporary twist. NT Zeu is a typeface family sparkled with detail: it comes in six different weights, with old styling numbers, delicate ligatures, and rhythmic variations for the italics. With a steady aesthetic for the Regular variation, powerful in Bold and refined in Light, NT Zeu is ready to be used in editorial projects, packaging systems or a memorable branding campaign.























