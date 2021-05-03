Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
NT ZEU
Ariel Di Lisio
NT–Zeu

This is our reinterpretation of timeless and classic, with Nodo’s distinctive contemporary twist. NT Zeu is a typeface family sparkled with detail: it comes in six different weights, with old styling numbers, delicate ligatures, and rhythmic variations for the italics. With a steady aesthetic for the Regular variation, powerful in Bold and refined in Light, NT Zeu is ready to be used in editorial projects, packaging systems or a memorable branding campaign.






THANKS FOR WATCHING

Shop

  Follow the NODO Team
@arieldilisio            @moralesdesam           @aldoarillo

Photography: Jimena Nahón







