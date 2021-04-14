Robinhood Visual Identity







Finance is difficult. High barriers to entry mixed with abstract concepts and opaque language have created a financial system that thrives on fear and confusion. Robinhood understands this and has made it their mission to democratize finance for all.



As they've reach another growth stage, they asked us to help re articulate their brand.

Our insight? Don’t just make finance “less difficult.” Make it more engaging and understandable. As Noam Chomsky once said: “Optimism is a strategy for making a better future. Because unless you believe that the future can be better, it’s unlikely you will step up and take responsibility for making it so.”



The result: an evolved, future-focused brand that balances a high-performance product experience with a more engaging and inspiring creative expression. A Robinhood that encourages customers to imagine better futures and helps to build them.



