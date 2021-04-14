Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Robinhood Visual Identity
Erik Berger Vaage
Image may contain: drawing, child art and map


Made at COLLINS

Credits

COLLINS
Ben Crick, Karin Soukup, Erik Berger Vaage, Taamrat Amaize, Anjelica Triola,
Mackenzie Pringle, Yeun Kim, Victoria Thomas, LA Hall


ROBINHOOD
Robert Thompson, Victor Bivol, Drew Nelson, Elaine Lin, Daniel Haire, Zane Bevan,
Baiju Bhatt

ILLUSTRATION
Matias Basla, Liam Cobb, Jaedoo Lee, Ilya Milstein


Image may contain: cellphone, map and phone
Image may contain: illustration and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and child art
Image may contain: yellow and screenshot
Image may contain: map, cartoon and drawing
Image may contain: map and child art
Image may contain: cartoon, poster and drawing
Image may contain: yellow
Image may contain: screenshot, handwriting and book
Image may contain: map, cartoon and drawing
Image may contain: bathroom, green and sink
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot, indoor and mobile phone
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: indoor, wall and computer
Image may contain: screenshot and map
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and art
Image may contain: screenshot and mobile phone
Image may contain: cartoon


Finance is difficult. High barriers to entry mixed with abstract concepts and opaque language have created a financial system that thrives on fear and confusion. Robinhood understands this and has made it their mission to democratize finance for all.

As they've reach another growth stage, they asked us to help re articulate their brand.
Our insight? Don’t just make finance “less difficult.” Make it more engaging and understandable. As Noam Chomsky once said: “Optimism is a strategy for making a better future. Because unless you believe that the future can be better, it’s unlikely you will step up and take responsibility for making it so.”

The result: an evolved, future-focused brand that balances a high-performance product experience with a more engaging and inspiring creative expression. A Robinhood that encourages customers to imagine better futures and helps to build them.



Full Case Study at COLLINS


