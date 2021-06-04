San Francisco Symphony Visual Identity

The San Francisco Symphony — the 108-year cultural icon with international acclaim — has a deep legacy as a boundary-pushing Bay Area creative institution committed to advancing the reach and relevance of the orchestral arts by questioning the status quo. We were invited to build a new brand and identity system that honors the Symphony’s heritage while growing the direction of their art form and organization.



We collaborated with their musicians, audiences, staff, executive leadership, and board members to define a shared vision for the brand, one which would become the foundation for creative and design experimentation. Leveraging new creative technologies, the new identity will use a custom variable font – developed in close collaboration with DINAMO — to bring the essence of sound and music to life. The identity juxtaposes the traditional with the contemporary — introducing new, dynamic, behavior for classical letterforms.





