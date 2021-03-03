Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
The Alpine River Series
Tom Hegen
These alpine river landscapes in the Swiss Alps are part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site "Tectonic Arena Sardona". This high valley was formed by mountain streams that accumulated rocks and sands. The streams are milky coloured from the washed-out sediments and create a strong contrast to the mossy landscape. This moor landscape is one of the few protected areas in Switzerland that shows no human traces at all.



© 2021 Tom Hegen




