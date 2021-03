The Client

Lumio is focused on creating objects that blend forward-thinking technology with a level of craftsmanship. Through touch, sound, sight or scent, their products engage your senses and spark joy whenever you use them..

The Objective

Lumio began as a single-product brand. We needed to create a commercial strategy and a naming system for new products, complementing with a brand experience that is evolving into a new concept.



The Solution

For the website we focused on user experience and storytelling, letting the customer feel excited and be drawn to the eye-catching products.