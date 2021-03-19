







In the current days of urban living, the space of work and living can fuse. New furniture brand Materium is defined by its smart and stylish personality, accommodating adaptability for today's lifestyle while locally designed & produced. The word adaptable itself is interpreted into the traits of the Materium brand: Something that can be modified into a new use or purpose, and metal as the material Materium products are made of, for its malleability to bend without breaking. This adaptability characteristic of Materium is everything needed in space for working, living, and the in-between.





The brand & product names end with the suffix -ium, a suffix commonly used for substances that contain metal.





Materium's adaptability characteristic becomes our approach in designing Materium's logo, taking the 'M' and fragmenting it into slanted rectangular modules. The slanted modules are then adapted into the leg parts of various furniture illustrations and applied to the primary logo. The colors are neutral with a vivid tinge, tying together an identity for a modern, smart, and stylish furniture brand.







