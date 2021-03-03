Log In
COLOR WAVES
RETOKA .
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
3/3/2021
__ COLOR WAVES
__ Insta
gram
:
RETOKA.COM
·
RETOKA.ART
__ Prints:
RETOKA SHOP
COLOR WAVES
162
700
12
Published:
March 1st 2021
RETOKA .
Owners
RETOKA .
Barcelona, Spain
Project Made For
Creatives of Europe
Brussels, Belgium
COLOR WAVES
162
700
12
Published:
March 1st 2021
Adobe Photoshop
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
,
Art Direction
,
Illustration
,
color
colors
gradient
gradients
lines
poster
rings
shapes
wall
waves
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
