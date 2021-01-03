The torment of an author. Paintings and a video.

The torment of an author. Digital paintings and a video.
„The color blue is supposed to be relaxing.“
His first book was a great success, everybody loved it. Now he was looking for a stunning first sentence for his second novel.
Even a well-known director brought a theatrical version to the stage.
The popular actress played the main role very vividly.
For his second book, he traveled to the original locations.
A complex narrative structure developed in his imagination. The story describes different social milieus. He looked at the abandoned house and imagined what was happening.
In a good story, there should be suspense throughout. In an interview he once said:
„A world without literature would be a dull world.“
The end of the novel could hold a surprising twist. But he should probably reconsider the first sentence.