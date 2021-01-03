Log In
Discover
Livestreams
Jobs
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Sign Up
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Footer
Discover
Livestreams
Jobs
Sort & filter all:
Projects
Images
People
Moodboards
Cancel
Log In
Sign Up
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Tools
Adobe Camera Raw
Capture One Pro
Nik Filter
Sony A7rIII
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow
Unfollow
Urban Melancholy III
Alexander Schoenberg
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
3/1/2021
homepage
instagram
facebook
homepage
instagram
facebook
The continuation of my series "Urban Melancholy". All photographs are from Hamburg between 2016 and 2021
Save
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Urban Melancholy III
559
3.6k
67
Published:
February 28th 2021
Alexander Schoenberg
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Owners
Alexander Schoenberg
Hamburg, Germany
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Urban Melancholy III
559
3.6k
67
Published:
February 28th 2021
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe Camera Raw
Capture One Pro
Nik Filter
Sony A7rIII
Creative Fields
Photography
,
Illustration
,
Architecture
,
architecture
bridge
fog
hamburg
mood
raod
Street
Urban
water
way
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
Jump to Main Content
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help