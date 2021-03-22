Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avatar
Nexible - Branding
Multiple Owners
Behance.net




THANK YOU!

Creative direction, branding, illustration, motion design, social media, photography and custom type design for digital car insurance company nexible.

The insure-tech company from Germany focuses on smart, digital interactions with customers through user-friendly interfaces that make the insurance process as easy as possible.
No boring paperwork, and plenty more time to enjoy the good things in life. At Morphoria and Design studio B.O.B., we put our heads together and came up with a flexible identity that is fun, bold and highly recognizable in its simplicity through distinctive shapes and vibrant colors.

Brand elements are application dependend and can either be minimal, to make complicated topics more comprehensive, or they can be decorative and fun to interact with for the target audience on social media. The custom typeface "Nextra" is the perfect addition to this multimedia brand identity, bringing all the company's characteristics to a San Serif typeface with unique details, based on the logo architecture and graphic concept.

We partnered with other talented artists to create a 360° brand experience for our client.

Creative Direction: Morphoria × Design Studio B.O.B. × Dayy
Lead agency: Dayy

Photography and Video: Studio Zvei + Valentin Mühl 
3D Artists: Buerau Klaus Alman
Hair and Make Up: Anna Hoppe 
Fashion Stylist: Lucio Pacchini 
Models: Cheryll Mühlen / Tristan, Navina and
Eric of Brüderchen & Schwesterchen

Client: Nexible.de




Nexible - Branding
126
781
11
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    MORPHORIA COLLECTIVE Düsseldorf, Germany
    user's avatar
    Design Studio B.O.B. Düsseldorf, Germany

    Nexible - Branding

    126
    781
    11
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives