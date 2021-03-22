Nexible - Branding

Creative direction, branding, illustration, motion design, social media, photography and custom type design for digital car insurance company nexible.





The insure-tech company from Germany focuses on smart, digital interactions with customers through user-friendly interfaces that make the insurance process as easy as possible.

No boring paperwork, and plenty more time to enjoy the good things in life. At Morphoria and Design studio B.O.B., we put our heads together and came up with a flexible identity that is fun, bold and highly recognizable in its simplicity through distinctive shapes and vibrant colors.



