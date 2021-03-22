Nexible - Branding

THANK YOU!
Creative direction, branding, illustration, motion design, social media, photography and custom type design for digital car insurance company nexible.
The insure-tech company from Germany focuses on smart, digital interactions with customers through user-friendly interfaces that make the insurance process as easy as possible.
No boring paperwork, and plenty more time to enjoy the good things in life. At Morphoria and Design studio B.O.B., we put our heads together and came up with a flexible identity that is fun, bold and highly recognizable in its simplicity through distinctive shapes and vibrant colors.
Brand elements are application dependend and can either be minimal, to make complicated topics more comprehensive, or they can be decorative and fun to interact with for the target audience on social media. The custom typeface "Nextra" is the perfect addition to this multimedia brand identity, bringing all the company's characteristics to a San Serif typeface with unique details, based on the logo architecture and graphic concept.
We partnered with other talented artists to create a 360° brand experience for our client.
We partnered with other talented artists to create a 360° brand experience for our client.
Creative Direction: Morphoria × Design Studio B.O.B. × Dayy
Lead agency: Dayy
Photography and Video: Studio Zvei + Valentin Mühl
3D Artists: Buerau Klaus Alman
Hair and Make Up: Anna Hoppe
Fashion Stylist: Lucio Pacchini
Models: Cheryll Mühlen / Tristan, Navina and
Eric of Brüderchen & Schwesterchen
Client: Nexible.de