HEARTLAND
Spiros Halaris
HEARTLAND
‘New Beauty’ Large scale billboard illustrations for the main Key Visuals of luxury department store HEARTLAND 66 | China Spring 2021

Produced by: MADLAB Hong Kong
Agent: Agent & Artists (FR)
Main Key Visual | Heartland
Beauty Key Visual | Heartland
Food & Beverage Key Visual - Details | Heartland
Main Key Visual | Heartland
HEARTLAND
