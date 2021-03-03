Log In
HEARTLAND
Spiros Halaris
Featured In
Behance.net
—
3/3/2021
HEARTLAND
‘New Beauty’ Large scale billboard illustrations for the main Key Visuals of luxury department store HEARTLAND 66 | China Spring 2021
Produced by: MADLAB Hong Kong
Agent: Agent & Artists (FR)
Main Key Visual | Heartland
Beauty Key Visual | Heartland
Food & Beverage Key Visual - Details | Heartland
Main Key Visual | Heartland
Thank You!
S.H.
HEARTLAND
Spiros Halaris
Owners
Spiros Halaris
New York, NY, USA
HEARTLAND
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Creative Fields
Illustration
beauty
billabord
campaign
editorial
fashionillustration
ILLUSTRATION
Largescale
