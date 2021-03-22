MUUS – an extraordinary patisserie

MUUS
How to create branding for a small pastry shop whose ambition is for Vogue to write about it.
How to create branding for a small pastry shop whose ambition is for Vogue to write about it.
MUUS is a brand of boutique patisserie offering exclusive confectionery. It is run by siblings, experimenting with and improving grandma's recipes. The small but cosy place is located on Tamka street in Warsaw, in The Fryderyk Chopin Institute's prestigious neighbourhood. The visual identity we designed is a tribute to the aesthetic tradition of the most beautiful Warsaw cafes and restaurants of the early 20th century. We have combined the irresistible charm of abstract details and motifs of flakes, crumbs and terrazzo with a sublime class of colours and forms, including typography.
Conservative aesthetics give the brand its unique subtlety, charm and class.
We decided to base branding on conservative aesthetics, occasionally enriching it with contemporary finishes. In this way we gave the brand a unique subtlety, charm and class.
The typography used in the logotype represents the values adopted for the artistic direction of the brand – elegance and sense of taste.
When choosing the direction of design, we were loosely inspired by the generational history of the founders. The spirit of the family tradition was initiated by the grandmother of the current owners, who often refresh and improve her recipes. So we focused on the elegance of classic aesthetics, which we enriched with the expressiveness in the form of symbolic scraps of sweets, or catchphrases imitating state of bliss.
The new brand was immediately loved by the owners, media like Vogue or Elle, and customers publishing hundreds of photos and stories about MUUS on Instagram.
The packaging is a key element of the MUUS brand experience,
as using it lasts the longest and is the most direct. When designing it, we took into account visual (aesthetics) and tactile (paper texture) sensations, as well as functionality (weight maintenance, opening convenience, removing cakes).
“Pink, green and gold! We love beautifully decorated patisseries almost the same as cream puffs, cream cakes, white chocolate and meringues.”
Elle Decoration Poland