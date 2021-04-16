Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Zynn
Multiple Owners
Behance.net

Connecting social content with creators and entrepreneurs, Zynn is a place to see, shop, and share anything and everything. We developed a new brand strategy anchored in the promise of ‘Unlimited Inspiration’ and a vibrant, playful brand system to better articulate the experience.
​​​​​​​

We created a set of emojis that we call ‘Zynn-mojis’ to bring the energy of the platform to life— a series of shape-based characters that reflect a variety of content found on the platform.





Credits ↓

Executive Creative Director: Matt Luckhurst, Design Director: Will Geddes, Designer: Andreas Pranoto, Alex Khomyakov, Producer: Scott Lahn, President: Seth Mroczka, Strategy: Jakki Thompson, Ria Knapp

Zynn: Amora Zhao, Marquis Avery, Olivia Luo, Grace Shao, Yayi (Sandy) Chen



Zynn
190
1.2k
7
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    The New Company San Francisco, CA, USA
    user's avatar
    Andreas Pranoto San Francisco, CA, USA
    user's avatar
    Matt Luckhurst San Francisco, CA, USA
    user's avatar
    WILLIAM GEDDES San Francisco, CA, USA

    Credits

    user's avatar
    Matt Luckhurst San Francisco, CA, USA
    user's avatar
    WILLIAM GEDDES San Francisco, CA, USA
    user's avatar
    Andreas Pranoto San Francisco, CA, USA

    Zynn

    190
    1.2k
    7
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields