Connecting social content with creators and entrepreneurs, Zynn is a place to see, shop, and share anything and everything. We developed a new brand strategy anchored in the promise of ‘Unlimited Inspiration’ and a vibrant, playful brand system to better articulate the experience.
We created a set of emojis that we call ‘Zynn-mojis’ to bring the energy of the platform to life— a series of shape-based characters that reflect a variety of content found on the platform.
Executive Creative Director: Matt Luckhurst, Design Director: Will Geddes, Designer: Andreas Pranoto, Alex Khomyakov, Producer: Scott Lahn, President: Seth Mroczka, Strategy: Jakki Thompson, Ria Knapp
Zynn: Amora Zhao, Marquis Avery, Olivia Luo, Grace Shao, Yayi (Sandy) Chen
