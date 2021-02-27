Jiaming Lake - 嘉明湖

嘉明湖（布農語：Cidanuman Buan）位於台灣台東縣海端鄉，座落於三叉山東側，距向陽山直線距離7公里處，海拔3,310/11公尺，是台灣湖泊中第二高的高山湖泊，僅次於3,520公尺的雪山翠池。日治時期稱為「シヌべシ池」（Shinubeshi池）。湖面是橢圓形，湖水為湛藍色，湖面長約120公尺，寬約80公尺，面積約1.9公頃，湖水深度6公尺，沒有任何山澗或溪流流入其中，湖水卻常保終年不枯。嘉明湖位於布農族傳統領域，布農族人稱呼其為「月亮的鏡子」；又因其湖水顏色深藍如寶石，被登山界稱為「上帝遺失在人間之藍寶石」、「天使的眼淚」





Located on the southeastern side of the Prairie Mountain, Jiaming Lake is about 3,310 meters above sea level. It is the second highest mountain lake in Taiwan after the Emerald Lake in Taiwan. Because of the oval shape of the lake, it is called "Egg Pool" Relatively sky, climbers called "angel"s tears." Xiangyang 3,603 meters above sea level, the second highest point in Taitung County, Taiwan is also the Eurasian winter distribution of the southern base of the mountain, the top of the mountain road, you can experience the white clouds slowly approaching the ridge trail, and then submerged the shock.