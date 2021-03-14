Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
AfterParty
Martin Sati
The project is inspired by the great Bacchanalia of ancient Greece. Dionysus and his Bacchantes gather in the grove of Simila to overindulge in a celebration beyond measure. The atmosphere is recreated in the final great hangover, at the precise moment when the party is over and the gods have left. The few locals who are there begin to collect and clean the damage. For mortals, there are no real stories to tell, or lived experiences, we can only invent the facts, the melancholy of good times and admire some advertising posters that have been able to survive.
Harlequino
Landscape
Contortionist
Escapista
Bite
Soprano
Ilusionista
The Loss
Pinocchia
Sniffer
Jungler
Satiro
Equilibrista
Camels
Apuesto Galán
    Creative Fields