AfterParty

The project is inspired by the great Bacchanalia of ancient Greece. Dionysus and his Bacchantes gather in the grove of Simila to overindulge in a celebration beyond measure. The atmosphere is recreated in the final great hangover, at the precise moment when the party is over and the gods have left. The few locals who are there begin to collect and clean the damage. For mortals, there are no real stories to tell, or lived experiences, we can only invent the facts, the melancholy of good times and admire some advertising posters that have been able to survive.

