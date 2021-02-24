Mexican Feast is a celebration on Mexican culture through it´s gastronomy and it´s tradition in handcrafts. In this series I bring this two worlds together in compositions that mix the edible with the imaginary. As a Mexican born photographer, the influence of color, textures, bright lights and handmade stuff are an important part of my style. In this images I juxtapose Mexican food platters and ingredients with traditional handcrafts and recognizable everyday local props.

