Mexican Feast
Paloma Rincón
Mexican Feast is a celebration on Mexican culture through it´s gastronomy and it´s tradition in handcrafts. In this series I bring this two worlds together in compositions that mix the edible with the imaginary. As a Mexican born photographer, the influence of color, textures, bright lights and handmade stuff are an important part of my style. In this images I juxtapose Mexican food platters and ingredients with traditional handcrafts and recognizable everyday local props. 
Alebrijes are are traditional and colorful Mexican art sculpture commonly portraying  fantastical creatures and natural elements that are often modular. In this image I integrated some of these handcrafted pieces, representing cactus, birds and flowers with a green icecream in a unique new piece of art.
A typical Mexican market bag with bananas, oranges and lemons spread over a tile floor. A banana and an orange have transformed into piñatas, referencing the strong tradition in this handcrafted and popular element.
Mexican Pink quesadillas filled with edible flowers and melted cheese. In the table, covered with handcrafted tablecloth we also see a hand made "tortillero" used to keep tortillas warm and a tortilla press.
A purple Margarita with glitter and a fresh cactus garnish over a typical Mexican tablecloth.
A tasty platter of guacamole decorated with shiny jewels and pink totopos. Limes and avocados with beads connects with the Huichol handcraft tradition. A delicious hibiscus drink with artisan mixer and some sarapes add some more handcrafted decoration.
In this image I used "sarapes", a typical Mexican fabric used in shawls, to wrap the tacos. Some cacti dressing, limes and red chiles complete this tasty meal.
Concept, Photography, Art Direction
in collaboration with Laura Bustarviejo and her students at @befoodstyler Academy:
Clara Gasqued, Antón Montero, Reme Ortega, Olga Vila, Marian Gumá
____________________________________________________________________________

Thanks so much for your appreciations! 

Follow my Work
Instagram: @paloma_rincon_
Facebook: Paloma Rincon
