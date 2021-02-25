Hapticmedia - Brand design

"Merging spaces", an emblem symbolizing a new customer experience







The old emblem was a ligature of the letters "h" and "m" in lowercase. We thought it was a visual trick to represent a hand with a pointing index finger interacting with the surface of a screen. It turned out that this interpretation was only a coincidence and that there was no real intention behind this symbol. It was therefore necessary to start from scratch to build both a new storytelling and a new "icon" for the brand.





The new emblem is a fluid and moving frame that symbolizes the junction of two spaces. One is the physical space of the boutique, and the other is the virtual space of the online experience. It is also an original stylized form of the letter "H". At the intersection of 2D and 3D rendering, an abstracted representation of ‘screens’ and an object in isometric perspective, the symbol communicates the idea of manipulation from all angles. Hapticmedia's new emblem also draws on the tradition of signature monograms of the world renowned French luxury fashion houses.





The brand symbol also helps to:

- Create an identifiable sign that represents the brand

- Symbolize the semantics of the name Hapticmedia

- Extend the brand guidelines with new principles of composition

- Have a responsive logo for digital platforms and social networks where the name is too long to fit.

