The name Sawarna Beach is taken from the name of the first village head in that place. The village head was named Swarna and was a village leader.

"Swarna was the first to become the village head here. He's an elder here. He lived in the 1900s. So his name was taken to become the name of the village,"





Sawarna Beach has many types of beaches, so in short Sawaarna is a beach complex. The average beach here has large and sharp rocks and very strong waves.

These shapes and corals consist of various kinds, some resembling shark teeth, sails of ships to the back of a dragon.





Located on the westernmost side of South Java, Indonesia. Sawarna Village is directly adjacent to the Indian Ocean, on the south side so that Sawarna Village is a coastal area. White sandy beaches that alternate with rows of steep rocks make the coast of Sawarna Village full of beauty.