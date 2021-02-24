Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
THE SHIPPING
by REISINGER ANDRÉS

Online Exhibition & Auction x Physical Furniture & Digital Objects
The work of Reisinger Andrés has defined a new generation of aesthetics. Just take a look at the feed of your favorite creator and it won’t take long to see works inspired by him. Plush materials, a soft pallet, and dreamy sceneries fill his works with such a richness of emotion that they almost make you tingle. They are moments you want to enter into, memories you wish you had, and worlds that feel, at times, more real than your own. His style is so provocative that when the internet found out his signature ‘Hortensia’ chair was solely a rendering, they did everything they could to convince him to create the physical version. It was too compelling for it not to be ‘real’, and so Andres spent a year breathing it to life. Now a physical version rests in the Design Museum of Gent and it has graced the covers of Architectural Digest. You could say that the work of Reisinger Andrés is all about transportation - it leads you from one reality to another and makes you believe each is real. This leads us to his new body of work, “The Shipping”.



The pieces
Abba Chair
Complicated Drawer
Complicated Sofa
Custom Piece
Deep Space
Hortensia
Matsumoto
Pinky
Tangled
Time Table
The Shipping by Reisinger Andrés
2021

A project by Reisinger Studio
3D Design by Reisinger Andres & Carlos Neda
TimeTable piece designed in collaboration with Isern Serra
Production Direction by Nat Zaytseva

Thanks!

