ARQUETIPO ESTUDIO

An ideas laboratory specialized in concept creation, lightning, atmospheres, furniture, and interior design.





Created by wondrous artist and friend Alejandro De León.

"As I translate light and matter into architecture, furniture, and art, I am driven by a playful curiosity. Now I know why I have always been fascinated by science fiction. For me, designing has been another way of interpreting space. Whether at home or the outer reaches of the universe, spatial harmony exists connecting everything around us."





Our purpose was to reflect the project's philosophy in an Outer space-like aesthetic. Through analyzing the meaning of Jung's archetypes and the collective inherited unconscious, we decided that "The creator/Artist" archetype was our true north.





Motto: If you can imagine it, it can be done

Core desire: To create things of enduring value

Goal: To realize a vision

Greatest fear: Mediocre vision or execution

Strategy: Develop artistic control and skill

Task: To create culture, own express vision

Weakness: Perfectionism

Talent: Creativity and imagination





The (X) symbol represents transmutation; in algebra is often used to mean a not yet known value. As part of the core brand values, transformation is a constant in everything it touches.



