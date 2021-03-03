Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avatar
Arquetipo
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
ARQUETIPO ESTUDIO

An ideas laboratory specialized in concept creation, lightning, atmospheres, furniture, and interior design.  

Created by wondrous artist and friend Alejandro De León. 
"As I translate light and matter into architecture, furniture, and art, I am driven by a playful curiosity. Now I know why I have always been fascinated by science fiction. For me, designing has been another way of interpreting space. Whether at home or the outer reaches of the universe, spatial harmony exists connecting everything around us."

Our purpose was to reflect the project's philosophy in an Outer space-like aesthetic. Through analyzing the meaning of Jung's archetypes and the collective inherited unconscious, we decided that "The creator/Artist" archetype was our true north. 

Motto: If you can imagine it, it can be done 
Core desire: To create things of enduring value 
Goal: To realize a vision
Greatest fear: Mediocre vision or execution
Strategy: Develop artistic control and skill 
Task: To create culture, own express vision 
Weakness: Perfectionism 
Talent: Creativity and imagination 

The (X) symbol represents transmutation; in algebra is often used to mean a not yet known value. As part of the core brand values, transformation is a constant in everything it touches.

To view Arquetipo's projects, visit: arquetipoestudio.com

Brand audit · Concept creation · Identity evolution · Web development



Image may contain: book, handwriting and letter
Image may contain: art, furniture and table
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: print and screenshot
Image may contain: person, drawing and cartoon


TEAM

Creative Direction: Latente · Art Direction & Storytelling: Latente
Project Photography: Ana Paula  Branding Photography: C_129
Animation: Rick Rosales 





Arquetipo
185
835
19
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Diego Leyva Mexico City, Mexico
    user's avatar
    Latente Studio Mexico City, Mexico

    Arquetipo

    Arquetipo Estudio is an ideas laboratory specialized in concept creation, lightning, atmospheres, furniture, and interior design.   Created by w Read More
    185
    835
    19
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives