Oslo Cremona

Designed in Oslo , made in Cremona

Artur Wozniak is a polish product designer living in Sweden, who has been working in Oslo for many years. Artur has long thought about the possibility of improving the classical violin design, not to revolutionize, but to further develop and simplify it. After joining forces with Luca Maria Gallo, a luthier from Cremona , they decided to challenge the existing standard in violin design. Together they developed a new type of violin where 300 years of violin making tradition meets modern Scandinavian design.

