Oslo Cremona
Designed in Oslo, made in Cremona
Artur Wozniak is a polish product designer living in Sweden, who has been working in Oslo for many years. Artur has long thought about the possibility of improving the classical violin design, not to revolutionize, but to further develop and simplify it. After joining forces with Luca Maria Gallo, a luthier from Cremona, they decided to challenge the existing standard in violin design. Together they developed a new type of violin where 300 years of violin making tradition meets modern Scandinavian design.
The brief was presented to Tank after the first violin was done. Artur and Luca needed help with a name and a visual identity to reach their target audience. Oslo Cremona became the name of the violin as well as the name of the story between two men and the merging of tradition and innovation between their two countries. We chose to let the typography visualize this meeting by looking at the continuous movement in the transition between two contrasting typefaces, one grotesque and one roman. With this, we were able to visualize a rhythmic fusion between the traditional and the modern and let the morphing movement take a central role.
oslocremona.com
