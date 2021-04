Oslo Cremona

The brief was presented to Tank after the first violin was done. Artur and Luca needed help with a name and a visual identity to reach their target audience.became the name of the violin as well as the name of the story between two men and the merging of tradition and innovation between their two countries. We chose to let the typography visualize this meeting by looking at the continuous movement in the transition between two contrasting typefaces, one grotesque and one roman. With this, we were able to visualize a rhythmic fusion between the traditional and the modern and let the morphing movement take a central role.