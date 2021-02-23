Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Surrounding The Beauty of Mount Bromo
Daniel Tjongari
Surrounding The Beauty 
of Mount Bromo
“Photography is the story I fail to put into words.”
— DESTIN SPARKS
Mount Bromo Tourism is one of the favorite destinations in East Java in Indonesia. Has a height of 2,392 meters above sea level. Mount Bromo is an active volcano surrounded by a sea of sand covering an area of 10 square kilometers. With the temperature at the top of Mount Bromo in the morning can reach 2 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Landscape of Mount Bromo is a barren volcanic peak, gravel plains and the sea sand. The park also includes a vast area that is very lush and green with a stream of high peaks. Medium altitude forest clad with thinner prior to the barren plains and peaks.
In parts of the Mount Bromo nasional park’s most interesting flora and fauna for visitors is limited and the lack of vegetation. At low altitude out of the sand sea lush green valleys although there is a flora typical of tropical forests. High altitude before the end of the line of trees mostly covered with pine forests.

By far the most common activity in the park is to visit Mount Bromo, located in the moonscape, the caldera is known as the Laut Pasir (Sand Sea). The view was photographed a lot of steaming Mount Bromo is surrounded by Sand Sea, Mount Batok and Mount Semeru as the mighty southern background.
The natural beauty of Mount Bromo is famous with its magnificent view of sunrise. So if you will visit this place, don’t miss this rare opportunity. 
“We are making photographs to understand what our lives mean to us.”
— Ralph Hattersley
“Taking pictures is savoring life intensely, every hundredth of a second.”
— Marc Riboud
Thank You 

www.danieltjongari.com
Instagram @danieltjongari
Facebook Daniel Tjongari Photography
