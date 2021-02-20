











BUDDHA TEA HOUSE Giftbox

為茶，千千萬萬遍｜為你，帶來最好的 《光乘茶包禮盒》





吉祥草茶館，對許多朋友而言，像是家裡的客廳，吃飯時相見，午後相約喝茶。

吉祥草成為每天遛狗時的必要經過，有時還代收包裹、鑰匙，

茶香與維繫情感是此地的日常，一不小心菜做得有點好吃，

使我們有幸成為客廳一般的存在。希望天冷不想出門的日子裡，有吉祥草的茶香陪伴。





To many, BUDDHA TEA HOUSE is like the living room of a warm home,

where people gather together to eat a filling meal, and share a moment together for afternoon tea.

our tea house accompanies your day to day routine, sometimes walking the dog with you, sometimes helping you pick up packages and keys.





The gentle fragrance of tea and emotional wellbeing are intertwined in our everyday,

a soft aroma in the air as you cook an especially delicious meal for your friends and family,

like the living room where happiness and warm feelings are felt and shared.

On these cold winter days, stay home and warm yourself up with the aroma of tea.





烘焙監修｜吉祥草茶館 黃秋泓

使用獨家焙茶技術，在習茶的幾十年間不斷實驗焙茶技巧

認為焙茶不單單是一項技術，而是一個對植物生命的看法。





.









(ART DIRECTOR) Lu ihwa

(PACKAGING DESIGN) Lu ihwa, Liu Yuxian

(DESIGN ASSISTANT) Vivian Wang

(PHOTOGRAPHY) Lu ihwa, Liu Yuxian

(BOX SIZE) 80*85*50mm / 192*192*54mm (4 box)

(CLIENT) BUDDHA TEA HOUSE 吉祥草茶館

(YEAR) 2020









.







