Warby Parker - Bellevue, WA store

Warby Parker
Bellevue, Washington USA
by Nate Williams
I had the pleasure of working with Warby Parker on their Bellevue, Washington USA store. Here is my process for this project.
Step 1 - Research
I used some of my existing work to see how colors and shapes would feel in the space. How does the customer feel? Should I use: Limited Color palette vs Colorful? Conceptual vs. Decorative? Simple vs. Complete? Optimize for distance or something to explore close up?
I created quick 3D mockups in SketchUp and rendered them in Adobe Dimensions ... I also used Cinema 4D here and there.
Step 2 - Roughs
Next, I created some rough sketches of subject matter that was relevant to the project. Of course, I always figure out a way to incorporate abstract shapes and birds. I decided to go for more of a feeling than some conceptual revelation.
I always create sketches outside of my house. Changing environments is one of the best ways to help with ideation. Usually in a coffee shop, on a random bus ride, park or waiting in a grocery store line. Here are just a few of them ;)
Step 3 - High Fidelity
Next, Next, Next, I created some high fidelity work. I usually don't work in vector, but because of the physical scale … I did ;) I'm dyslexic and I often spell words incorrectly, repeat words and omit words ... like I did below "Nice to to see you".
Step 4 - Gratitude
So here is the finished project. I never forget how lucky I am that clients want to use my art. I'd make art by myself on a desert island, so working with awesome people and getting paid for it is the icing on the cake. Grateful everyday! A big thank you to Matt Singer. It was a real pleasure working with you.
If you are in Seattle, Bellevue, Washington ... be sure to check out the store, buy some glasses, eat some sushi nearby at Rolls and Rolls + Sushi.
575 Bellevue Square, Bellevue, WA 98004
