Angry Birds Tennis Character Designs

I helped Rovio to define an art style for the Angry Birds characters, for the release of a new game title for the known franchise. The intention was to bring the established character design, seen in Angry Birds the movie, into a mobile game format. Which meant designing suitable character personality poses, that were true to the individual characteristics. As well as simplifying the shapes, texture, and shading in order to function well in a real-time PVP tennis game. Thanks goes out to Kshiraj Telang and Mika Porspakka for a good collaboration. ©2021 Rovio. All rights Reserved.

