Convoy Headquarter
As a financial-focused company founded in Hong Kong, Convoy sought to ground their roots in the city by constructing a headquarter building for exclusive use. With possibilities of starting from ground zero, Convoy hoped to shape a nourishing work environment for their employees by accentuating values of growth, passion, and drive to reach further potentials.
A series of empowering statements were to be placed throughout the building in form of wall graphics, serving as encouragement to those who work there. Each statement is expressed in a manner that enhances value in its meaning and message. Through a typographic leaning approach, the wall graphics are harmoniously integrated into the work environment providing daily inspiration. The abstract and minimal compositions straddle between playful cheer and meditative mantra.
See the full case here: https://www.toby-ng.com/works/convoy-headquarter/