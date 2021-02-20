Convoy Headquarter

As a financial-focused company founded in Hong Kong, Convoy sought to ground their roots in the city by constructing a headquarter building for exclusive use. With possibilities of starting from ground zero, Convoy hoped to shape a nourishing work environment for their employees by accentuating values of growth, passion, and drive to reach further potentials.



A series of empowering statements were to be placed throughout the building in form of wall graphics, serving as encouragement to those who work there. Each statement is expressed in a manner that enhances value in its meaning and message. Through a typographic leaning approach, the wall graphics are harmoniously integrated into the work environment providing daily inspiration. The abstract and minimal compositions straddle between playful cheer and meditative mantra.

