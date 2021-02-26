Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
AMBEV
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
AMBEV - " DEAR TRASH "
After collecting plastic garbage during the 2020 Carnival, Ambev recycled and transformed into two thousand new trash cans. We created in partnership with SunsetDDB a film made entirely from recyclable materials that also became trash cans for the project. Our artists faced the challenge of transforming what many consider just garbage into a language full of beautiful details mixing miniature sets and 3D techniques.
CONCEPTS
LOOK DEV
TURNTABLES
MAKING OFF
Thank you for watching!
AMBEV
165
611
15
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Zombie Studio São Paulo, Brazil
    user's avatar
    Isaac Buzzola Chene São Paulo, Brazil
    user's avatar
    Thiago Peyon São Paulo, Brazil
    user's avatar
    Wallan Oliveira São Paulo, Brazil

    AMBEV

    165
    611
    15
    Published:

    Creative Fields