AMBEV - " DEAR TRASH "
After collecting plastic garbage during the 2020 Carnival, Ambev recycled and transformed into two thousand new trash cans. We created in partnership with SunsetDDB a film made entirely from recyclable materials that also became trash cans for the project. Our artists faced the challenge of transforming what many consider just garbage into a language full of beautiful details mixing miniature sets and 3D techniques.
