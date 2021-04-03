Clear Your Track Data Illustrations

Illustrations for Emerging Field's clearyourtracks.org website
Clear Your Tracks is an engaging illustration-driven website built for non-technical people that quickly sets out how your mobile phone can reveal your location and what actions you can take to reduce data collection.
Together with some amazing & smart people, I had great pleasure working on this one.
Hope you all like it!
Clear Your Tracks is an engaging illustration-driven website built for non-technical people that quickly sets out how your mobile phone can reveal your location and what actions you can take to reduce data collection.
Together with some amazing & smart people, I had great pleasure working on this one.
Hope you all like it!