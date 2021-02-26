ADVERTISING 2020/21
A selection of advertising projects by Made Up Studio.
HYUNDAI - LUCKY WEEK
Every year Hyundai commission an artist to create art for their 'Lucky Week' event at the Hyundai Department Store in Seoul.
SKETCHES (USING A WORKING TITLE)
MAIN ARTWORK
VERTICAL ARTWORK
ALTERNATIVE COLOURWAY
COORS LIGHT - DREAMS
DDB Chicago worked with Made Up Studio to create some type for a new Coors Light campaign.
SKETCHES
VECTOR LINEWORK
ARTWORK
UPSTATEMENT
Upstatement, a design agency in NYC, commissioned Made Up Studio to create two typographic pieces that communicated some of their brand messaging.
SKETCHES
VECTOR LINEWORK
ARTWORK
ARTWORK