BBC SOUNDS
Made Up Studio
Behance.net
BBC SOUNDS - PODCASTS

BBC Sounds commissioned Made Up Studio to create artwork for a series of podcasts prsented by comedian Jacob Hawley, looking at issues including drugs, sex and the effect of Covid-19 on employment. Art direction by Hannah Rose.

JOB CENTRE
Jacob Hawley discusses what life in lockdown means to keyworkers and creative freelancers. Meta brief.
PENCIL SKETCH >> VECTOR DESIGN
TEASER IMAGE USED ON INSTAGRAM STORIES
PODCAST ARTWORK
ITUNES ARTWORK
ALTERNATIVE COLOURWAY
ON LOVE
Jacob Hawley explores the world of Love, Sex and Intimacy - and the people that make money from it.
SKETCH
VECTOR LINEWORK
ARTWORK
ITUNES ARTWORK
ALTERNATIVE COLOURWAY
ON DRUGS
Jacob Hawley explores every corner of the UK drugs scene, from comedy clubs to rehab.
SKETCHES
VECTOR LINEWORK
ARTWORK
ITUNES ARTWORK
Thanks for looking. Listen to all the podcasts here.

