Transcending the Tangible





Centred around a real chapel which will highlight the artist’s fascination with religion and human being’s responses to both religion and the idea of ‘belief’. A further theme will be to look at the role of the artist as ‘creator’. An installation accompanies all his exhibitions as the idea of a ‘Gesamt-kunstwerk’ is central to his thinking around each individual body of work.The beauty of churches and the works which inhabit them has held a continual fascination for the artist and caused the impellent need to make a consistent body of works which developed this theme.





For the first time Van Veluw will dedicate a substantial part of the exhibition to his paintings and they will be a revelation to those who have followed his career and artistic trajectory to date. For an artist who has garnished an enviable reputation through his ground-breaking installations, videos, sculptures and drawings, this will enable people to fully appreciate his ability across various mediums. The beauty of his line and the narrative originality of the strange world he depicts adds a further dimension to his already complex universe. Furthermore, the paintings reference the sculptures and vice versa, all the works together creating a sense of a parallel reality; two landscapes show a primeval world yet where the hand of man is still present. Each individual work is multi-faceted which perfectly echoes the complexity found in the great religious works which adorn so many of the churches in Europe. Van Veluw asserts that this richness is fundamental as people need the work to mirror the complexity behind the need to believe.



