TIC, TAC
El Libro Amarillo de Palacio de Hierro,
Spring 2021
Illustrations commissioned by Hg Estudio for an article about five brand watches written by Ana Laura Solórzano and published by the style guide "El Libro Amarillo 2021" that exposes current fashion trends in Mexico. The Illustrations are pencil drawings remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop.
Art Direction: Heriberto Guerrero
