The New York Times: "Auctioning Off A Dead Mall"

This new portfolio acts as an intro to the next chapter of The Changing Landscape of American Retail - How will Covid accelerate the retail apocalypse? When a mall closes, where does all of it’s stuff go? I set out to answer these questions at the recently shuttered Metrocenter mall in Phoenix, AZ.





Metrocenter opened in 1973, and like other malls across America, Metrocenter was the backdrop to countless suburban childhoods. But this mall feels special and during the peak of mall culture, Arizona’s largest mall was used as a prominent location in the 80s classic Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure .



