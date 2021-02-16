Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
The New York Times: "Auctioning Off A Dead Mall"
Jesse Rieser
This new portfolio acts as an intro to the next chapter of The Changing Landscape of American Retail- How will Covid accelerate the retail apocalypse? When a mall closes, where does all of it’s stuff go? I set out to answer these questions at the recently shuttered Metrocenter mall in Phoenix, AZ. 

Metrocenter opened in 1973, and like other malls across America, Metrocenter was the backdrop to countless suburban childhoods. But this mall feels special and during the peak of mall culture, Arizona’s largest mall was used as a prominent location in the 80s classic Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Head here to read Jessica Testas’s story about the mall’s last days and those purchasing what remains. 
