Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Et. Cosmic Balance
Sciencewerk ®
Behance.net
branding alien Colourful contemporary design Fun graphic design hologram sciencewerk Space


The Cosmic Balance. ET is a tea bar and dessert cafe based in Indonesia. This is a happy space where people could enjoy the magic of cosmic experience, nebula inspired drinks, and all sorts of space oddities mixed into one place. This space-themed dessert bar designed by using holographic & spectrum prints across the collaterals and interior to captivate every visitors. Also featuring pop-culture mascots used in the design such as Alien, Space Cat, and Astronaut that also used as merchandise. 


branding alien Colourful contemporary design Fun graphic design hologram sciencewerk Space








Holographic –  The light spectrum with infinite possibility
branding alien Colourful contemporary design Fun graphic design hologram sciencewerk Space
branding alien Colourful contemporary design Fun graphic design hologram sciencewerk Space
branding alien Colourful contemporary design Fun graphic design hologram sciencewerk Space
branding alien Colourful contemporary design Fun graphic design hologram sciencewerk Space
branding alien Colourful contemporary design Fun graphic design hologram sciencewerk Space
Take away paper
Menu board






ET's Guide to the Galaxy –  Identity guideline book 
branding alien Colourful contemporary design Fun graphic design hologram sciencewerk Space



Nebula in a cup –  Colorful beverages, all the cosmic colours of nebula.
branding alien Colourful contemporary design Fun graphic design hologram sciencewerk Space
branding alien Colourful contemporary design Fun graphic design hologram sciencewerk Space
branding alien Colourful contemporary design Fun graphic design hologram sciencewerk Space





The Nighttime – We designed all environmental graphic with pop culture references, fun holographic element, and space related pun. 
Image may contain: sky and screenshot
branding alien Colourful contemporary design Fun graphic design hologram sciencewerk Space
branding alien Colourful contemporary design Fun graphic design hologram sciencewerk Space


The Morning –  Natural light in the morning to balance the whole experience of neon-light play at night.
branding alien Colourful contemporary design Fun graphic design hologram sciencewerk Space
branding alien Colourful contemporary design Fun graphic design hologram sciencewerk Space



Design Director /  Danis Sie     
Producer & Manager /  Evelina Kristanti     
Art Director & Designer  /  Natasha Ng     
Illustration Direction  /  Yosephine Azalia      
Client  /  Labore
Interior  /  Conteur

Et. Cosmic Balance
550
3.3k
32
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Sciencewerk ® Surabaya, Indonesia

    Credits

    user's avatar
    Yosephine Azalia Surabaya, Indonesia
    user's avatar
    Natasha Ng Surabaya, Indonesia

    Project Made For

    user's avatar
    Sciencewerk® Collective Surabaya, Indonesia

    Et. Cosmic Balance

    The Cosmic Balance. ET is a tea bar and dessert cafe based in Indonesia. This is a happy space where people could enjoy the magic of cosmic exper Read More
    550
    3.3k
    32
    Published:

    Creative Fields