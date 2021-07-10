Et. Cosmic Balance

The Cosmic Balance. ET is a tea bar and dessert cafe based in Indonesia. This is a happy space where people could enjoy the magic of cosmic experience, nebula inspired drinks, and all sorts of space oddities mixed into one place. This space-themed dessert bar designed by using holographic & spectrum prints across the collaterals and interior to captivate every visitors. Also featuring pop-culture mascots used in the design such as Alien, Space Cat, and Astronaut that also used as merchandise.
Holographic – The light spectrum with infinite possibility
ET's Guide to the Galaxy – Identity guideline book
Nebula in a cup – Colorful beverages, all the cosmic colours of nebula.
The Nighttime – We designed all environmental graphic with pop culture references, fun holographic element, and space related pun.
The Morning – Natural light in the morning to balance the whole experience of neon-light play at night.
Design Director / Danis Sie
Producer & Manager / Evelina Kristanti
Art Director & Designer / Natasha Ng
Illustration Direction / Yosephine Azalia
Client / Labore
Interior / Conteur
