Et. Cosmic Balance

The Cosmic Balance. ET is a tea bar and dessert cafe based in Indonesia. This is a happy space where people could enjoy the magic of cosmic experience, nebula inspired drinks, and all sorts of space oddities mixed into one place. This space-themed dessert bar designed by using holographic & spectrum prints across the collaterals and interior to captivate every visitors. Also featuring pop-culture mascots used in the design such as Alien, Space Cat, and Astronaut that also used as merchandise.