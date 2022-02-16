Helping Budapest's cafés

I was thinking a lot about how could I give a hand to the places I love, and because I’m an illustrator, the solution was pretty straightforward. I assumed that people might be happy if they could put up a poster of their favourite place at their home, and in the meantime, they could also support these cafés and restaurants. I wanted to capture the essence and memory of these places in the drawings, and I want to help as many of them as possible, because I’m lucky - my job hasn't changed - and it’s much harder for them now.