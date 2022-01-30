Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
WAYOUT FUTURE - Visual ID & Website
Saul Osuna
Project:  Visual Identity & Web Design
Client:  Wayout Future
Location:  New York City, USA

Strategy, Art Direction, Graphic Design, Motion & Product Photography:  Saul Osuna
2nd Camera: Nicole Cuéllar
3D Rendering & Modeling: René Mariaca
Love & Support: Laura & Iván

Font In Use: ITC Avant Garde Gothic




The Identity

I've seen the future,
and it's red.



Challenge

Wayout Future was created in 2020 as an opportunity for new investors to create change. While our society struggles with inequality, environmental degradation, and stagnation, the Fund invests in companies that are expanding opportunity, advancing renewable energy, building smart machines, and exploring space. 

The Fund is an actively managed fund. It is primarily made up of equity investments in fewer than a dozen public companies (>80% of the Fund) with minor positions in emerging companies and asset classes such as decentralized software (cryptocurrencies). This concentration gives members a chance to outperform the market average and have a larger voice in company governance—while still gaining exposure to fast growing assets.

Our friends at Wayout Future turned to us to find the voice and language that aligned the best with their brand vision.



Solution

We created a minimalistic visual identity with a strong communication system relying in a futuristic look and feel, and embracing the concepts of positivity, growth and transparency.

To develop the visual language of the brand we created a fluent system using  typographic structures, motion, 3D renders, digital and 35 mm film photography.

We believe that a brand can perform as a cultural and artistic ambassador, that’s why we played and explored around the geometrical behavior of the logotype and typography using color, transparencies, light refractions, textures, photographs and even emojis.

The Website




Embrace tomorrow.

We developed a responsive website and a newsletter system using the Squarespace site builder.
Also, we designed a series of posters and stickers with a QR code directed to the website to help increase user traffic. 






Behind The Scenes


