WAYOUT FUTURE - Visual ID & Website













Challenge





Wayout Future was created in 2020 as an opportunity for new investors to create change. While our society struggles with inequality, environmental degradation, and stagnation, the Fund invests in companies that are expanding opportunity, advancing renewable energy, building smart machines, and exploring space.





The Fund is an actively managed fund. It is primarily made up of equity investments in fewer than a dozen public companies (>80% of the Fund) with minor positions in emerging companies and asset classes such as decentralized software (cryptocurrencies). This concentration gives members a chance to outperform the market average and have a larger voice in company governance—while still gaining exposure to fast growing assets.



